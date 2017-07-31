Information sessions are planned for the proposed Union Gas natural gas pipeline in the Leamington and Kingsville areas.

The proposed pipeline (up to 20 inches in diameter) will meet the growing residential, commercial, and industrial market demand for natural gas in the Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and surrounding areas, including the fast-growing greenhouse market.

The proposed pipeline will be approximately 17 km in length and will begin at Union Gas’ existing 20-inch Panhandle Pipeline between Belle River Road/County Road 27 and French Line Road/County Road 31 in the Town of Lakeshore, Essex County.

The proposed pipeline will end at a new valve site located at the southwest corner of Concession Road 3 East and Graham Side Road, or at an existing

valve site located at the northwest corner of Concession Road 2 East and Graham Side Road, both in the Town of Kingsville, Essex County.

Two Information Sessions are planned to seek public feedback on the project in general and the alternative corridors within which a preferred pipeline route will be determined.

The Information Sessions will be conducted as drop-in centres, and representatives from both Union Gas and Stantec Consulting Ltd. will be available to answer questions.

The first takes place on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at Kingsville Arena from 4pm to 8pm.

The second takes place on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at the Libro Community Centre from 4pm to 8pm