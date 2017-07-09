Residential house sales were up 1.53% in June, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 731 homes were sold, compared with 720 in June 2016.

It was in South Windsor where most homes changed hands with 129 sold, followed by Central Windsor/Downtown with 122, and East Windsor saw 104 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 79 houses sold, LaSalle saw 70 and Amherstburg with 56.