The Essex County OPP has received high ratings in their latest community satisfaction survey.

The survey, which is undertaken once every three years, gathers public opinion on policing issues, perceptions of crime and ratings of OPP service delivery.

A commercial research company was contracted to gather data from residents in all West Region OPP Detachments and was conducted between January and March of 2017.

Essex County OPP led all detachments in West Region in categories such as, visibility in the community, visibility on the highways, involvement in the community, ability to solve local problems and overall satisfaction.

Community safety was ranked at 98.5 % of respondents feeling safe in their community. Issues such as property crime, drug/substance abuse, nuisance activities and domestic violence were noted as concerns within the communities.

Safety on our highways, trails and waterways remain a priority with area residents. Speeders, impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and improper seatbelt usage continue to be addressed throughout Essex County.

Essex County OPP members were given a 97% rating by the public in their communities as being approachable and friendly and an overall satisfaction level 96.9% of the quality of policing services provided.