Mostly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
OvercastWed
25 °C
78 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
29 °C
84 °F		Partly CloudyFri
24 °C
75 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday July 26th, 2017

Posted at 8:00pm

City News
Print Friendly

City of Windsor photo

The City of Windsor has removed the great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette for a few days.

The city says that finishing touches are being put on electrical and cement work around the flag pole base.

The flag will be back up on Tuesday.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.