The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Free Summer Concert Series continues this weekend with WSO Brass Quintet performances in Amherstburg on Saturday, July 22nd and Windsor on Sunday, July 23rd.

These popular concerts offer family audiences a beautiful evening of music by the water performed by the superb musicians of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. This weekend’s performances highlight a wide range of music that takes listeners from Woody Guthrie to Tchaikovsky with a little ragtime added in.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, even a picnic dinner to enjoy beside the water. WSO Musicians Ross Turner, Trumpet, Norm Engel, trumpet, Iris Krizmanic, horn, Rupert Price, trombone and Brent Adams, tuba, perform at 7pm for approximately one hour without intermission.

In Amherstburg it takes place at the King’s Navy Yard Park and in Windsor at the Windsor Sculpture Park at Bridge Avenue.