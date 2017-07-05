The Windsor-Essex County reports that the first mosquito pool in Windsor-Essex has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first sign of WNV in the area this year.

The Health Unit did not name the location that it was found.

So far in 2017, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Windsor-Essex County. However, officials say that this first positive mosquito pool of the season is an indicator that the virus is still in our community.

Windsor-Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is a good reminder for residents to eliminate any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.