The Health Unit reports that a Windsor-Essex County resident has tested positive for West Nile virus. This marks the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case for our area in 2017.

The Health Unit says that most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus. Approximately 25% of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1%) develop severe neuro-invasive disease.

This positive human case is a reminder for Windsor-Essex County residents to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.

Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.