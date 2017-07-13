Highway 401 near Chatham is closed after a cash and fire.

OPP say that around 5:45pm a westbound tractor trailer lost control and struck the north side cement barrier near Communication Road which caused it to bounce off and strike the centre barrier.

As a result, the centre barrier was pushed into the eastbound lanes, and the tractor trailer caught on fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Highway 401 is expected to be closed in both directions until after 9pm.