A fatal crash in Lakeshore is under investigation.

According to the OPP, the single vehicle accident happened around 5:45pm on Sunday, July 30th, 2017 on Essex County Road 23 (Naylor Sideroad) between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road.

Police say that the accident is still being investigated but one person is confirmed deceased.

The road was closed for several hours, but is now open.