The Town of Essex is planning a second round of public meetings on ward structure and boundaries.

As a result of public consultations that took place in March and April 2017, Council held a Special Meeting on May 15th to review the findings of the initial public consultation process.

As a result Council voted to elect the Deputy Mayor position at large commencing with the 2018 electionn, maintain the current size of Town Council at seven members, retain the Ward Election System and direct the Consultant to initiate an immediate review of the ward boundaries.

“Under the current system, six members of Council, including the Deputy Mayor, are elected from amongst the four wards,” says Rob Auger, Town Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services. “With Council’s recent decision to elect the Deputy Mayor at large, it means that the remaining five positions on council must be elected through a revised ward system.”

Essex is asking the public to assist by providing feedback on the most effective number and alignment of ward boundaries in order to ensure effective and equitable representation amongst the five councillors, keeping in mind that all residents will now also get to vote for a Deputy Mayor.

Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. have been retained to conduct the review, which includes public consultations.

Representatives from Watson and Associates will be on hand at the following Public Information Sessions to present draft options and gather public feedback:

Monday, July 10th, 2017 at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre from 6pm to 8pm

Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex from 6pm to 8pm.

Following the public consultation process, Watson and Associates will present their findings and a set of options for Council’s consideration at a future meeting. Any changes to the ward or council structure must be confirmed in a municipal by-law that is passed prior to December 31st, 2017.