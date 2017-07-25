Starting Monday, August 7th, Essex residents will be able to get an open burn permit online.

Fire Chief Rick Arnel says that the new process is fast, easy and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Residents can now notify us of their intention to have an open air fire when it’s convenient for them,” says Arnel. “In the past, people had to call us during regular office hours. Now they can complete the online form at any time of day.”

Residents are asked to complete the online form found on the “Burn Permits” page at essex.ca. The form is designed to work on all types of devices – computers, tablets and smart phones.

“With the widespread use of smart phones, we wanted to offer people an online option that dovetails with methods they’re already using to access information,” says Chief Arnel.

At the end of the online form, residents must agree to the terms set out in the Open Air Burn By-law 1399. A confirmation of receipt is issued upon completion.

As permits are issued on a daily basis, residents who plan to have open fires on more than one day must complete a separate form for each proposed burn.

Also starting Monday, August 7th, residents must call Station #1 in Essex Centre (519-776-7132) for all burn permit inquiries. Phones will be answered on Monday from 8:30am to 3:30pm, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 2pm, and Thursday and Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Residents who have questions about open air burning or are concerned about the size of the burn pile should contact Essex Fire and Rescue by phone.

“Many types of fires require permits,” says Chief Arnel. “If in doubt, call before you burn.”