The Town of Essex has launched a new tourism website designed to promote local attractions, accommodations and activities.

“Our goal was to highlight the things that make us unique, like our position on the 42nd parallel, and also to showcase the best we have to offer, like our wineries, lakefront, cycling trails, and heritage landmarks,” says Laurie Brett, Manager of Communications. “We’ve been especially careful to describe authentic experiences that a visitor might expect to have while here.”

The site includes a directory profiling businesses and attractions that are targeting tourists and actively maintaining an online presence. The tourism directory currently focuses on wineries, restaurants, attractions, and gift shops, but is expected to expand as more businesses are profiled or become market ready.

“The tourism directory is unlike any other in Essex County,” says Nelson Silveira, Economic Development Officer. “We’ve established a set of standards that tourism-related businesses need to achieve and maintain in order to be included in the directory. Many local businesses, including our wineries, are already well positioned and impressively market ready.”

Check it out at tourismessex.ca.