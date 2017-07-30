Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday July 30th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Construction
County Road 12:
Will be closed (Bridge Out) from County Road 23 and County Road 15 from July 31st, 2017 to August 25th 2017.

County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455  until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:
Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:
Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

