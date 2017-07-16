County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455 until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:

Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:

Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 27:

Will have lane restrictions between Hwy 401 and County Road 42 until July 21st, 2017.

County Road 46:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 37 to Highway 77 until July 21st, 2017.