Sunday July 9th, 2017

Construction
County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455  until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:
Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:
Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 22:
Is reduced to one lane each direction between Commercial Blvd. and Lesperance Road.

 

County Road 27 :
Will have lane restrictions between Hwy 401 and County Road 42 until July 21st, 2017.

County Road 46:
Will have lane restrictions between County Road 37 to Highway 77 until July 21st, 2017.

