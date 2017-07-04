The Town of Essex has announced that Ward 3 Councillor Bill Caixeiro has resigned from Council for personal reasons.

“Bill has been a remarkable, hard-working councillor,” says McDermott. “He gives an enthusiastic 100 percent to everything he does and continually looks for ways to improve our community. We are certainly going to miss him on Council, but we also want him to know that we support his decision and wish him the very best,” said Essex Mayor Ron McDermott.

This is Councillor Caixeiro’s second time on Council. He served during the 2003-2006 term and returned to office for a second term in 2014. He is the chair of the Essex Police Services Board and the Personnel Committee, vice-chair of the Finance Committee and the Harbour Steering Committee, and a member of the Arts, Culture and Tourism Committee and the Communities in Bloom Committee. He has also been an active member of the event committee that is planning the Canada 150-Colchester 225 event that will take place on July 29th at Colchester Harbour.

A decision on how to fill the vacancy will be made at a later date.