For the first time ever, groundbreaking electronic dance music producer and DJ deadmau5 performs at Caesars Windsor on Friday, October 6th at 8 pm on his mau5trap 10 Year Anniversary Tour.

With his unmistakable iconic mouse helmet, world-class performer deadmau5 has paved his way as one of EDM’s most innovative and sought-after producers and DJs. Since 2005, he has been one of the pioneering forces in the genre with his authentic and polished sound. He has brought millions of people around the world to their feet at festivals like Bonnaroo, Veld and Tomorrowland.

Deadmau5’ top songs include: “Faxing Berling”, “The Verdt”, and “Ghosts N’ Stuff”. His albums 4×4=12, >album title goes here<, and while (1<2) have all charted in the Canadian Top 10. With a growing fan base of millions, deadmau5 has earned six Grammy nominations along with seven Juno award nominations, winning the Juno award for Dance Recording of the Year for four consecutive years from 2008 to 2011.

All tickets are $40 Canadian including General Admission floor and reserved Tiered and Mezzanine seating. Tickets go on sale online only at 10am on Thursday, July 13th and at the Caesars Windsor Box Office at 2pm.

You must be 19 years of age or older to attend this show.