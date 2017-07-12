An investigation by the Windsor Police Drug and Guns Enforcement Unit has resulted in charges for three people.

Police say that on Tuesday June 8th, 2017 they obtained a search warrant for an apartment located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

At approximately 11:00pm, officers executed the search warrant and entered the apartment.

A number of people were placed under arrest and a quantity of drugs were also located and seized.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of cannabis marihuana, 0.5 grams of MDMA, $605 Canadian Currency, two digital scales and a cell phone.

Total approximate street value of suspected drugs seized is $6,140

Jamie Duchene, a 49-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marihuana.

Ashley Young, a 31-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of MDMA and breach of recognizance.

Melissa Smith, a 33-year-old female from windsor is charged with Possession of methamphetamine.