One person is facing charges after his vehicle was driven off of a cliff.

OPP say that around 9:30pm on On July 20th, 2017 they were called to the end of Baldwin Road, south of County Road 50, in Essex were advised that a GMC Savannah van had driven off of the cliff and landed in the water on Lake Erie.

A female party had entered the water in an attempt to check on the well-being of the male driver, and when police arrived, they maneuvered their way down the 60-foot cliff.

Once on the beach area, police entered the water and made their way to the vehicle and driver. The water was chest deep and rising when the police reached the driver. Police had to provide medical care to the driver until EMS and Essex Fire arrived and removed the driver from the vehicle.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In speaking with the involved driver of the vehicle, the man exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested by police before being transported to hospital

The driver of the vehicle is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refuse to provide a breath sample.

The man’s drivers’ licence has been suspended, and his vehicle will be impounded.