Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Posted at 4:37pm

Crime
Windsor Police are looking to identify a pharmacy robbery suspect.

Police say that around 2pm on Tuesday July 11th, 2017 a male suspect entered the pharmacy located in a facility with multiple commercial units in the 2400 block of McDougall Avenue.

He approached the employee with a cane and demanded prescription drugs. He quickly left the store with a quantity of medication and was last seen running going southbound from the building. Please review the description and picture below and if you have any information call the police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 5’2, with a heavy build. He was wearing a surgical mask over his face, light coloured baseball hat, brown jacket, grey shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

