Windsor Police are investigating a break in to the Hydro One compound in the 2800 block of Walker Road.

Police say it happened around 11:30pm on Sunday July 2nd, 2017. Investigation revealed that two suspects gained entry into the secured electrical power compound, and a quantity of copper wire was found to be missing.

The Property Crime Unit is also investigating two other break and enters at the same location which are believed to have occurred on July 12th and 13th.

The suspects were described as male, white, 45 to 50 years old, with slender builds. On had been riding a green bike and the other was riding a red bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.