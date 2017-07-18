The City of Windsor’s latest Call Centre statistics show dirty yards and tree maintenance topping the list of service requests for the 2nd quarter of 2017.

The city says that the number of dirty yard calls was up by 249 when compared to the same period in 2016, while tree maintenance calls were down by 136.

“The mild winter has likely been a factor in the increase in calls, as typical dirty yard complaints involve things like grass and weeds in excess of 12 inches,” says By-Law Enforcement Manager Bill Tetler. “And whether its grass and weeds, or discarded household items and debris, we appreciate residents calling 311 so we can investigate and do what’s needed to help keep our city looking great.”

Top 10 – Second Quarter 2017:

Dirty Yard Complaint

2,133

Tree Maintenance

1,441

Collection Calendar Request

995

Rodent Extermination Program

813

Pothole

521

Garbage Not Collected

488

Building Condition Complaint

361

Send Information

359

Transit Windsor

312

Tax Inquiry

309