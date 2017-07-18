ClearNow
Tuesday July 18th, 2017

Posted at 9:47pm

City News
The City of Windsor’s latest Call Centre statistics show dirty yards and tree maintenance topping the list of service requests for the 2nd quarter of 2017.

The city says that the number of dirty yard calls was up by 249 when compared to the same period in 2016, while tree maintenance calls were down by 136.

“The mild winter has likely been a factor in the increase in calls, as typical dirty yard complaints involve things like grass and weeds in excess of 12 inches,” says By-Law Enforcement Manager Bill Tetler. “And whether its grass and weeds, or discarded household items and debris, we appreciate residents calling 311 so we can investigate and do what’s needed to help keep our city looking great.”

Top 10  – Second Quarter 2017:

Dirty Yard Complaint
2,133

Tree Maintenance
1,441

Collection Calendar Request
995

Rodent Extermination Program
813

Pothole
521

Garbage Not Collected
488

Building Condition Complaint
361

Send Information
359

Transit Windsor
312

Tax Inquiry
309

 

