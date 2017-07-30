Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday July 30th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Charges Laid After Wal-Mart Evacuation

Windsor Police have now laid charges after an incident at an east Windsor Wal-Mart Sunday afternoon. Police say that it all started around 1:45pm when they were called to a residence...

Three Men Charged In Counterfeit Investigation

Three men are facing several charges after a counterfeit investigation. Police say that back on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 they were called to a business in the 2200 block of Huron...

Animal Cruelty Charges Laid

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has laid animal cruelty charges against a Windsor man in connection with the body of a deceased dog which was found on March 8th near...

UPDATED: Fatal Crash In The County

OPP photo Last updated: Sunday July 30th, 3:06pm OPP have identifed the driver of a tractor trailer who died in a two vehicle collision on July 26th, 2017 at the intersection of...

Construction Alert: County Road 19 To Close

As part of ongoing construction, County Road 19 will be closed south of County Road 22 starting Monday, July 31st. The closure is expected to last for three...

EMS District Chief Passes Away

Last updated: Sunday July 30th, 3:06pm The Essex-Windsor EMS are mourning the sudden and tragic passing of District Chief Shawn Davis. According to the SIU, Davis was pronounced dead inside a home...

Police Lay Indecent Act Charges

Windsor Police have laid indecent act charges against a repeat offender. Police say that around 9:30pm on Friday, July 21st an adult female was walking through a mall parking lot located...

Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust. Police say that on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 officers obtained a search warrant for a room at a motel in the 2700 block of...

UPDATED: OPP Looking To Identify This Vehicle In Connection To Fatal Crash

Last updated: Sunday July 30th, 3:07pm OPP report the vehicle has been located. Original story: OPP are looking to identify this vehicle in connection with a fatal crash on Wednesday. Police say that the...

Starbucks To Close Teavana Stores

Starbucks has announced that it it will close all their Teavana retail stores including the one in Windsor at Devonshire Mall. According to Starbucks, the stores have been persistently underperforming. The stores...

401 Open After Chain Reaction Tractor-Trailer Crash

OPP photo A chain reaction crash on the 401 remains under investigation. It happened around 5:15pm on July 28th, 2017 near Merlin Road. OPP say that due to slow-moving traffic in the construction...

Intimate Videos Of Ex-Girlfriend Lead To Charges For Windsor Man

A Windsor man is facing charges after police allege he was distributing  intimate videos of his ex-girlfriend. Police say the man’s 36 year ex-girlfriend called police recently to tell them her...

