A house fire early this morning was caused by a lightning strike.
Fire crews were called to the single family home around 2am in the 1000 block of Thunder Bay in the...
The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival for the Cure took place at Sandpoint Beach Sunday morning.
All funds raised from this event benefit breast cancer care in local hospitals, with over...
The planning for Open Streets Windsor is set to begin and volunteers and community partners are wanted.
Open Streets Windsor will take place on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 from 10am to...
Construction continues on a new stand alone Party City location on Howard Avenue across from Devonshire Mall.
The new store is being constructed in the parking of the plaza that includes...
A job fair is planned for the new Sky Zone opening up at Tecumseh Mall in the former Zellers location.
Sky Zone, with locations around the world, is a walled trampoline...
An investigation by the Windsor Police Drug and Guns Enforcement Unit has resulted in charges for three people.
Police say that on Tuesday June 8th, 2017 they obtained a search warrant...
The store closing sale at the Sears Home on Legacy Park Drive could get underway July 21st pending court approval Thursday.
The store is one of 59 the company announced they would...
OPP Photo
Last updated: Sunday July 16th, 2:33pm
Charges have been laid after a crash on Highway 401 at Bloomfield Road near Chatham Thursday.
OPP say that around 5:45pm a westbound tractor trailer...
A Windsor teen has been killed after an incident in Belle River late Thursday.
OPP say that around 9pm they were called to an altercation between...
