Last updated: Sunday July 9th, 2:09pm
An arrest had been made into a fatal hit and run.
Police around 8:40pm on Monday July 3rd, 2017 an eastbound vehicle on Wyandotte Street West...
Metro is holding a job fair for its new Devonshire Mall store this Wednesday, July 5th and Thursday July 6th.
The are hiring full-time and part-time service clerk positions for cash,...
Windsor Police have now laid charges after a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal hit and run.
Police say that after releasing a photo of the suspected van, they received numerous...
Camp Henry, originally established in 1938, will once again be home to summer fun for hundreds of children and youth.
A new partnership between YMCAs across Southwestern Ontario and the YMCA...
The cinema dome is set up on Windsor’s waterfront
It may look like a giant, red igloo, but the SESQUI travelling cinema dome and exhibition is now set up along the...
The Town of LaSalle has been ranked as the 8th best place to live in Ontario by MoneySense magazine in “Canada’s Best Places to Live 2017”.
In other parts of Essex...
A house fire early this morning was caused by a lightning strike.
Fire crews were called to the single family home around 2am in the 1000 block of Thunder Bay in the...
Comment With Facebook