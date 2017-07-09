OvercastNow
Sunday July 9th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

UPDATED: Suspect Arrested After Hit And Run Turns Fatal

Last updated: Sunday July 9th, 2:09pm An arrest had been made into a fatal hit and run. Police around 8:40pm on Monday July 3rd, 2017 an eastbound vehicle on Wyandotte Street West...

Metro Holding Job Fair For Devonshire Mall Store

Metro is holding a job fair for its new Devonshire Mall store this Wednesday, July 5th and Thursday July 6th. The are hiring full-time and part-time service clerk positions for cash,...

Charges Laid In Fatal Hit And Run

Windsor Police have now laid charges after a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal hit and run. Police say that after releasing a photo of the suspected van, they received numerous...

Camp Henry Returns To Point Pelee National Park

Camp Henry, originally established in 1938, will once again be home to summer fun for hundreds of children and youth. A new partnership between YMCAs across Southwestern Ontario and the YMCA...

Cinema Dome Arrives In Windsor

The cinema dome is set up on Windsor’s waterfront It may look like a giant, red igloo, but the SESQUI travelling cinema dome and exhibition is now set up along the...

LaSalle Ranked As One Of Ontario’s Best Places To Live

The Town of LaSalle has been ranked as the 8th best place to live in Ontario by MoneySense magazine in “Canada’s Best Places to Live 2017”. In other parts of Essex...

Lightning Strike Starts House Fire

A house fire early this morning was caused by a lightning strike. Fire crews were called to the single family home around 2am in the 1000 block of Thunder Bay in the...

