Sunday July 2nd, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Fire Engulfs House On Pelissier Street

Last updated: Sunday July 2nd, 1:32pm The cause of a fire in the 1000 block of Pelissier is listed as careless smoking. The fire broke out around 10:30am Sunday. Crews battled and extinguished...

Pedestrian Struck By Motorcycle In Tecumseh

OPP are investigating after a pedestrian struck by motorcycle in Tecumseh. According to police it happened around 11:30am on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 on Tecumseh Road between Southfield Road and Shawnee...

More Charges Laid Against Denture Clinic Employee

Windsor Police have laid more charges against a denture clinic employee. Police say that following the news on June 21st of the arrest of 40-year-old Mario Mouamer, several more adult females reported...

Police Send Reminder To Secure Your Home

Windsor Police are sending out a reminder to the public  to be mindful of securing residences. Police say that because the month of June has had beautiful seasonal weather, many people...

Death Investigation Underway In Leamington

One person is in custody, and a death investigation is underway in Leamington. OPP say that around 8:30pm on June 28th, 2017 they were called to Talbot Street East where the...

Essex-Windsor EMS Welcomes New Hires

Windsor Essex EMS photo Last updated: Sunday July 2nd, 1:30pm Essex-Windsor EMS welcomed 11 newly hired Essex-Windsor EMS Paramedics at a paramedic commencement ceremony held Thursday morning. The process for them to reach...

Police Make Arrest After Disturbance At Lacrosse Game

Windsor Police have made an arrest made following disturbance at lacrosse game Wednesday evening. Police say that shortly before 10pm they were called to Forest Glade Arena.  Officers arrived to find...

Police Seek Driver And Witnesses After Child Struck

Windsor Police are investigating a hit and run accident. Police say that on Saturday June 24th, 2017 around 2pm an adult female was walking with her two-year old son at the...

