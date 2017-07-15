Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday July 15th, 2017

Posted at 12:37pm

Amherstburg
The Town of Amherstburg is participating in the 2017 National Edition of Communities in Bloom in the 15,001 to 50,000 population category.

Judges will be evaluating the town on July 16th, 17th and 18th.

The town is reminding all businesses and residents to tidy up their property before the judges arrive.

The National and International results will be announced in Ottawa/Gatineau, National Capital Region from September 13th to 16th, 2017 during the Symposium and Awards Ceremonies with the theme of “Communities and Green Spaces …Celebrating Canada’s 150 Anniversary”.

