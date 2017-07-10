All City of Windsor baseball diamonds and sports fields are closed for Monday, July 10th.

The city says that with the constant rain we are currently experiencing and more rain expected for the rest of the night, the field conditions are not playable – the safety of the players is compromised and the field is at risk of being damaged.

They say that it will be the responsibility of the leagues to pay for any damage caused and there is an applicable “Unauthorized Use of Field” fine that will be charged to the league.