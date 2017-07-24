The City of Windsor is increasing its bulk furniture pickup program starting August 1st, 2017.

The current collection system, which will remain in place through the month of July, offers collections one Friday per month in each zone on a schedule broken down into four collection zones: Zone 1 collection is the first Friday of the month, zone 2 is the second Friday, etc.

As of August 1st, collection will be done in Zones 1 and 2 on the first and third Friday of the month, and Zones 3 and 4 will be done on the second and fourth Fridays. There is no bulk collection on a fifth Friday.

“We feel with the more frequent collection we’ll be able to better accommodate those residents who need us but forget to sign up until it’s too late,” said Environmental Services Manager Anne Marie Albidone. “Now when residents see that first week of pickup at a neighbour’s they might be reminded and have time to call and make the second week instead.”

There is a maximum of two items per pickup, and the cost for the service is $20 per item.

To book a pickup, call 311 Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and 311 staff will advise you of available dates.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.