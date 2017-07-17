

The application campaign for the 2017 Arena Attendant Employment Lottery with the City of Windsor is now open.

To apply you must have a Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency and two years related work experience in one or a combination of the following areas: customer/public service; maintenance/janitorial; ice rink/recreational facilities.

You need to provide one original satisfactory employment reference letter from a current/past employer upon request, must hold by date of hire and maintain a current valid Standard First Aid/CPR Certificate obtained, available to work all shifts for the duration of employment, must have good public relation skills and have the ability to work in a team environment, and be able to work with minimum supervision.

You also must be a minimum of 17 years of age at time of application and be legally entitled to work in Canada and have knowledge of the Occupational Health & Safety Act and the hazards associated with the work.

You can find more information, including the online application online here.

The final date to apply is Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 4:30pm.