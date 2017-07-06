It may look like a giant, red igloo, but the SESQUI travelling cinema dome and exhibition is now set up along the Windsor riverfront to screen a film about Canada’s landscape.

The cutting-edge cinematic dome will offer audiences of all ages a true 360° immersive experience of the 22-minute film HORIZON, with scenes shot in every province and territory, showcasing Canada’s awe-inspiring landscapes, diversity of perspectives, artistic talents and the people that call Canada home.

The film features over 380 on-screen performers and a soundtrack of both original and contemporary Canadian music.

HORIZON is a journey through Canada that will amplify the senses, giving audiences a front row seat to the wonders of the country. Participants will take a ride on an illuminated dragon boat on the Rideau Canal and be enveloped by the spectacular Northern Lights, among 90 other breathtaking scenes.

Admission is free, and shows run throughout the day from roughly noon to 10pm.

The SESQUI cinema dome can be found just west of the festival plaza on Windsor’s riverfront. Shows start Friday and run through to the end of the day Tuesday, July 11th.