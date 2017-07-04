Last updated: Tuesday July 4th, 11:28am

A hit and run Monday evening has turned fatal.

Police say it happened around 8:40pm on Monday July 3rd, 2017 on Wyandotte Street West at Bruce Avenue.

Witnesses told police that an eastbound vehicle had struck a 3-year-old boy, and then fled the scene in an eastbound direction.

The involved vehicle was described as being a full size van, dark green in colour with a beige stripe and ladder on the rear.

The boy was transported to hospital via ambulance.

The roadway was closed off to the public and the collision reconstruction unit and forensic identification unit processed the scene.

Later in the evening the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that the suspect van is still outstanding.

Anyone who may have been a witness to this incident who has not had the opportunity to speak with police is requested to contact investigator at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111 or ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.