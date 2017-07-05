Windsor Police have now laid charges after a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal hit and run.

Police say that after releasing a photo of the suspected van, they received numerous tips from the community.

They say that around 1pm Tuesday, officers attended the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West after receiving information that a van closely matching the published suspect photo was currently parked in this area.

Officers located the van, and spoke with the registered owner.

The van matched the suspect photos from the incident.

The owner provided officers with a version of where and when he had recently been driving his van.

Further investigation and review of video surveillance began to disprove the version of events provided by the owner.

At approximately 5:30pm officers arrested the 56 year old male without incident.

The subject van was seized by police, who will seek judicial authorization to search the vehicle for evidence.

Kenneth Dawson, a 56 year old male from Windsor, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.