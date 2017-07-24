Windsor Police have now laid charges after an incident at an east Windsor Wal-Mart Sunday afternoon.

Police say that it all started around 1:45pm when they were called to a residence in the east side of Windsor regarding a family complaint.

Police met with a 23-year-old man who reported that he just returned from a family vacation and was concerned for the well-being of his 25-year-old brother.

The 25-year-old brother had sent the complainant text messages and photos while he was on the vacation. The content of the messages and photos led officers to have a genuine concern for the safety of the 25-year-old man.

Information was also received that the subject male may have access to firearms, and was possibly battling substance abuse.

Further review of the text messages sent from the subject male revealed that he had threatened to harm a family member.

Police had information regarding the vehicle the subject male was operating and began to search for him.

Around 5:2 pm officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the parking lot of a business located in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers set up a perimeter and established communications with store management. At approximately 5:50pm the subject male exited the store, walked towards his parked vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The store was evacuated to safely allow officers to search for the possibility that the subject male had left a weapon. No weapon was recovered from the store, and it was soon re-opened.

The male was transported to hospital for evaluation and kept under police guard for the night.

On Monday July 24th the male was released from hospital and escorted to the Windsor Police Detention Centre.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch recovered a rifle that had been stored in the trunk of the seized vehicle. The rifle was trigger locked, and the bolt-action was not present, rendering the firearm inoperable.

Investigators do not believe that any weapon had been brought into the store, and are not searching for any further weapons.

The 25-year-old man was later released from custody on a promise to appear with a court date of August 16th, 2017 charged with two counts of uttering a death threats.