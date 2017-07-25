Windsor Police have laid charges after they say a man produced a knife during an incident downtown.

Police say around 2:30am on Sunday July 23rd, 2017 officers were in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street when their attention was drawn to a male yelling and a large group of pedestrians running from the area.

Officers approached the scene and saw the subject male swinging his arms wildly and yelling obscenities as he began to strike a phone booth with an object in his hand.

As officers got closer, they were able to see the man was carrying a large butcher knife in his hand.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, he did not comply taser was deployed.

The man was then handcuffed. He continued to yell at the officers and threatened to kill one officer.

The man was transported to hospital for medical evaluation of minor injuries, and then brought to headquarters.

The knife was seized as evidence.

Ricky Ofori-Mensah, a 32-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, uttering a threat to cause death and breach probation (prior condition not to possess any weapon).