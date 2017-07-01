windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
20 °C
68 °F
Sat
29 °C
84 °F
Sun
30 °C
86 °F
Mon
27 °C
81 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Canada Photo Of The Day – Saturday July 1st, 2017
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
Gary Dufour
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Police Seek Driver And Witnesses After Child Struck
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Canada 150 Weekend + Festivals: June 30th – July 2nd, 2017
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
Canada 150 Celebrations: Windsor
Death Investigation Underway In Leamington
Police Make Arrest After Disturbance At Lacrosse Game
Essex-Windsor EMS Welcomes New Hires
Crash Takes Out Stop Light In Downtown Windsor
Murder Charge Laid In Leamington
Editor's Picks
Canada 150 Celebrations: Essex
Canada 150 Celebrations: Lakeshore
Canada 150 Celebrations: Windsor
Canada 150 Celebrations: Amherstburg
Canada Day 150 Celebrations: Leamington
Canada 150 Celebrations: Tecumseh
Canada 150 Celebrations: Kingsville
Canada 150 Celebrations: LaSalle
W.E. Care for Kids Launch Lemonade Brigade Campaign
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook