Bike lanes could be coming to a busy section of Pillette Road between Tecumseh Road East and South National Street at the loss of some on-street parking.

Currently, Pillette has two lanes of traffic with parking on both sides of the street.

City Administration recommends that parking be removed from the east side of Pillette Road, and that bike lanes be added to each side of the street. They say that with parking restricted to the west side of Pillette Road, there will have sufficient on-street parking to meet current on-street parking demands according to there traffic study.

The report goes to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee on July 19th.