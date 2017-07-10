OvercastNow
21 °C
70 °F
ThunderstormMon
24 °C
76 °F		Partly CloudyTue
28 °C
82 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormWed
29 °C
84 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday July 10th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Print Friendly

Bike lanes could be coming to a busy section of Pillette Road between Tecumseh Road East and South National Street at the loss of some on-street parking.

Currently, Pillette has two lanes of traffic with parking on both sides of the street.

City Administration recommends that parking be removed from the east side of Pillette Road, and that bike lanes be added to each side of the street. They say that with parking restricted to the west side of Pillette Road, there will have sufficient on-street parking to meet current on-street parking demands according to there traffic study.

The report goes to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee on July 19th.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.