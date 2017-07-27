Belle Vue House in Amherstburg has won the $10,000 Community Builder Prize of the National trust This Place Matters contest.

Twenty-five participating project groups from coast to coast competed from June 14th to July 20th for Canadians’ votes. Every group had the chance to win and raise much-needed funding for essential heritage projects.

“Your votes really did matter! We couldn’t have done this without everyone’s support. People spoke (voted) and the Belle Vue project won the most votes. The project is part of window repairs and the money will be calculated as part of the 1 million dollar

fundraising goal” says Michael Prue; treasurer for the Belle Vue Conservancy.