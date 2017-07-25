Partly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Partly CloudyTue
26 °C
78 °F		Partly CloudyWed
28 °C
82 °F		ThunderstormThu
26 °C
78 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday July 25th, 2017

Posted at 9:52am

Crime
Print Friendly

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has laid animal cruelty charges against a Windsor man in connection with the body of a deceased dog which was found on March 8th near an abandoned building at the corner of Louis and Cataraqui.

Officials say that veterinary findings and the subsequent investigation indicate that the dog had starved to death in the accused’s nearby apartment.

He has been charged with causing distress to an animal and failing to provide adequate food under the Ontario SPCA Act. The causing distress charge carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine.

The Humane Society says that it is their policy not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.

The accused’s first appearance in court will be August 28th.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.