The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has laid animal cruelty charges against a Windsor man in connection with the body of a deceased dog which was found on March 8th near an abandoned building at the corner of Louis and Cataraqui.

Officials say that veterinary findings and the subsequent investigation indicate that the dog had starved to death in the accused’s nearby apartment.

He has been charged with causing distress to an animal and failing to provide adequate food under the Ontario SPCA Act. The causing distress charge carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine.

The Humane Society says that it is their policy not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.

The accused’s first appearance in court will be August 28th.