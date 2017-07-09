The town of Amherstburg Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters for station 2 and 3.

The successful candidate must be a resident of Amherstburg living within the boundaries of either Station 2 or 3 response areas and will possess a minimum Grade 12 (OSSD) education, a valid Class G driver’s licence with an acceptable driving record, and must be able to obtain a Class DZ driver’s licence during the probationary period.

You must obtain and maintain CPR and first aid certification and have a general knowledge of hazardous materials, poisonous substances, arson

detection, life safety systems, and other job related subjects.

More information can be found here. You have until Friday, July 28th, 2017 at 4:30pm to apply.