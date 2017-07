The Town of Amherstburg is issuing a second release of their Spay and Neuter Voucher Program.

Low income families with cats may also be eligible to receive assistance through the Town’s Spay and Neuter Program.

Applications for the 2017 Program will be available between July 17th, 2017 and July 28th, 2017 at Town Hall during regular office hours or can be found on the Town’s website.