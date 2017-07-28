A new partnership between the Town of Amherstburg and Everbridge will keep residents, staff and emergency personnel safe and informed with quick and reliable emergency notifications and public service announcements.

Amherstburg will use the Everbridge emergency notification system to alert residents about a variety of events, ranging from severe weather, fires, floods and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility

maintenance.

Messages will be sent to residents on their preferred contact paths—cell phone, SMS, home phone, email, fax, pager and more—to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information. Residents listed in the phone book will be automatically subscribed to alerts by phone, but Everbridge allows citizens to provide additional contact information or opt out.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response. To uphold this, when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably

as possible,” said Bruce Montone, Fire Chief/CEMC. “The Everbridge emergency notification system allows Amherstburg to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most.”

Residents are encouraged to register to receive these alerts at www.amherstburg.ca/alert.