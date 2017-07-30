The intersection of County Road 18 (Simcoe Street) and Meloche Road will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, July 31st, 2017 for storm

sewer installation and road reconstruction.

This closure is expected to last four weeks and detour routes will be posted.

Residents and visitors will be able to access the Libro Centre via the new entrance off of Simcoe Street but will be required to approach from the east.

Work on the Meloche Road Reconstruction Project will be ongoing through to November 2017.