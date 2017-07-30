OvercastNow
28 °C
82 °F
Mostly CloudySun
29 °C
84 °F		ClearMon
31 °C
88 °F		ClearTue
31 °C
88 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday July 30th, 2017

Posted at 4:07pm

Amherstburg
Print Friendly

The intersection of County Road 18 (Simcoe Street) and Meloche Road will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, July 31st, 2017 for storm
sewer installation and road reconstruction.

This closure is expected to last four weeks and detour routes will be posted.

Residents and visitors will be able to access the Libro Centre via the new entrance off of Simcoe Street but will be required to approach from the east.

Work on the Meloche Road Reconstruction Project will be ongoing through to November 2017.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.