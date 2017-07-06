Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the third year.

Now in its seventh year, the Certificate of Excellence program celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“For the third year in a row, we’re humbled by this recognition, which comes direct from the people who make Adventure Bay the great success it is: our customers,” said Manager of WIATC and Adventure Bay Jen Knights. “We thank TripAdvisor for facilitating the certificate program and helping to ensure that attractions like ours can connect with our customers, learn from their feedback and ensure a great visitor experience at Adventure Bay throughout the year.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.