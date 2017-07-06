The Amherstburg Belle Vue House National Historic Site received a $100,000 donation from The Gatfield Family Foundation.

The Gatfield Family Foundation will be presented with the naming rights to the main floor “dining room” in recognition of their generous donation. The dining room is one of five major rooms on the main floor to be named as part of the one million dollar Phase 1 fundraising goal for the Town of Amherstburg and the Amherstburg Belle Vue Conservancy, a not for profit, volunteer

committee.

“The Gatfield Family Foundation is pleased to support such an important Amherstburg heritage project such as the Belle Vue NHS restoration,” said John Gatfield a trustee of The Gatfield Family Foundation.