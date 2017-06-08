A Windsor woman is facing charges after being caught using a stolen credit card.

Police say that on April 24th, 2017, they began an investigation into a stolen vehicle from a residence on the east end of Windsor.

The complainant told police that her vehicle was stolen out of her driveway in the evening/early morning hours. She stated that she left her purse in the vehicle and the vehicle was left unlocked. She noticed that the vehicle and purse were stolen early in the morning. She called her financial institution to cancel her “tap” debit card but learned that it was already fraudulently used at a number of locations. The alleged suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

In a separate investigation on May 18th, 2017, Windsor Police began an investigation into a vehicle that was stolen out of a driveway on the east end of Windsor. The complainant advised that he left his wallet in his vehicle overnight and the vehicle was left unlocked. He advised that his wallet was stolen and he learned that his credit card was fraudulently used at a number of convenience stores. Through the investigation officers were able to identify the alleged suspect.

On Wednesday June 7th, 2017 officers from the Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad located the suspect in the 5400 block of Reginald and placed her under arrest.

Carrie Schmidt, a 35 year old female from Windsor is charged with two counts of theft, four counts of possess/use credit card obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, and four counts of fraud.