ClearNow
28 °C
82 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
31 °C
87 °F		ClearFri
32 °C
89 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday June 14th, 2017

Posted at 6:30pm

City News
Print Friendly

 

The Windsor/Essex Humane Society wants you to watch for strays on Streetcorners starting Thursday.

As a charitable organization, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society can only survive with the support of the community.  So, volunteers will take to street corners to make it easier for people to help them out.

Donations large and small will help them keep their doors open and allow them to care for the thousands of animals who came through their doors
every year. Donations also support programs like humane education, cruelty investigations, spay/neuter, and our community pet food bank.

In previous years we have focused on Windsor locations, but this year we will be covering a number of Essex County streetcorners in addition to several in Windsor.

Have your change ready and watch for the strays Thursday to Saturday.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.