The Windsor/Essex Humane Society wants you to watch for strays on Streetcorners starting Thursday.

As a charitable organization, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society can only survive with the support of the community. So, volunteers will take to street corners to make it easier for people to help them out.

Donations large and small will help them keep their doors open and allow them to care for the thousands of animals who came through their doors

every year. Donations also support programs like humane education, cruelty investigations, spay/neuter, and our community pet food bank.

In previous years we have focused on Windsor locations, but this year we will be covering a number of Essex County streetcorners in addition to several in Windsor.

Have your change ready and watch for the strays Thursday to Saturday.