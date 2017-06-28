This coming Friday, WindsorEats’ Friday Night Lights will be visiting three of Windsor’s remaining Royal Canadian Legions, Branch 012 at 2090 Brant Street, Branch 143 at 1570 Marentette Avenue and Branch 255 at 5645 Wyandotte Street East.

Friday Night Lights is a free bi-weekly cycling tour through Windsor and regularly sees upwards of 200 participants who light up their bikes and cycle.

“This is a community ride that gives local establishments an opportunity to have over 200 people visit them,” explains Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. “We visit each stop for about 45-50 minutes, during which riders often purchase a drink or something to eat. It gives that business a nice little boost in a short period of time.”

In addition to celebrating Canada’s 150th, the ride will provide a financial boost to the Legions, who have seen declining membership across the country due to the rising age of members.

While not mandatory, riders are encouraged to deck out their bikes in bright lights as they visit three great establishments along the way. And since it’s the Canada Day weekend, all things Canadiana are welcome.

Riders meet at 7:30pm at Willistead Park with the ride departing at 8pm.

Updates on the route and ride can be found on WindsorEats’ FaceBook event page.