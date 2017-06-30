Anna Jurak has been named President of Rotary Club of Windsor-St. Clair for the 2017/2018 Rotary year.

Jurak, a Rotarian since 1992, has been recognized by the Rotary International Foundation as a Major Donor. She initiated the Club’s Blood Donor Challenge inspiring and encouraging many Rotarians to engage in this life-saving effort. She spearheaded the Peace Pole award to recognize those in the community who actively promote peace and understanding. She also took the lead in moving forward the club’s major project, helped to refresh the Rotary TV Auction, which is the club’s signature fundraiser, and is part of the leadership team modernizing Rotary requirements.

“Rotary has changed, allowing each club to be more flexible with its meetings,” said Jurak. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to modernize our format and relevance to all our members, with lots of time for socializing and engaging in our service projects. In keeping with Rotary International’s theme this year, our club will ‘make a difference’ in the local and international community.”

Jurak joins a team of almost all female Rotary Presidents from the Windsor/Essex County Area who are committed to working collaboratively in pursuing Rotary goals.

The Rotary Club of Windsor St. Clair is comprised of about 35 members from around the Essex region. Some of the club’s projects include the Ganatchio Trail, the region’s first boundary-free playground in the Town of Tecumseh, the Rotary Roundabout at Manning Road, Wake Up Windsor/Get a Working Smoke Alarm, and RELAY, which has built and refurbished five schools in Africa.