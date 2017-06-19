Windsor Public Library has an intention summer of activities planned for area children, all in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday and all free of charge.

“Windsor Public Library connects you and your family to reading resources, programs and the latest technology,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “It provides an unprecedented opportunity during the summer months for families to join together and bring the world home from the library”.

Parents and children are reminded to drop in to any neighbourhood Windsor Public Library location and pick up a free TD Summer Reading Club kit, which contains stickers and an activity book. This reading club inspires children to keep reading all summer long through regular visits to their public libraries. Last year, approximately 5,000 area children participated in our summer programs.

“Each year, thousands of excited Windsor children participate in WPL Summer Programs, which are designed to hold off the summer slide,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Kids are encouraged to read lots of great books, play lots of great games, use technology and have lots of fun—all at the library.”

Check out www.windsorpubliclibrary.com for more information on all summer programs and to download a print-friendly guide, or visit your local library branch and pick up a free program guide.